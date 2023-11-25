KENT, Ohio — The Northern Illinois University Huskies’ 2023 football season will end in a bowl game as NIU defeated Kent State, 37-27, Saturday at Dix Stadium to earn its sixth win of the season, ensuring the Huskies of their 15th bowl trip as a Football Subdivision program and their 12th postseason trip since 2008. The Huskies won five of their last seven games after a 1-4 start to finish 6-6 overall, 5-3 in the MAC.

“I’m happy for our team,” said NIU head coach Thomas Hammock. “It’s a tough group, a fun group and I’m proud of our players. Nobody cares how you did it, we made the plays when we needed to and came away with the win.”

In a back-and-forth game, the Huskies made the plays on offense and defense in the end. After Kent State took a 27-24 lead with 10:23 to play on a 50-yard touchdown catch and run by Jameel Gardner, the Huskies drove 75 yards in nine plays and 5:38. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi scored from one yard out for the second time in the game. Gavin Williams gained 23 yards rushing and had a 12-yard reception on the drive, while Trayvon Rudolph gained 34 yards on the reverse to put the Huskies on the Kent State 17. Williams picked up 16 yards on the Huskies’ next play and Lombardi scored on the quarterback sneak three plays later. Kanon Woodill’s PAT made it 31-27 NIU with 4:45 to play.

Kent State then drove from their nine-yard line to the NIU 37 behind quarterback Devin Kangman before his pass attempt on fourth and two was broken up by NIU safety Jashon Prophete, who recorded three break-ups on the day.

The Golden Flashes had one more chance after the Huskies were forced to punt with 51 seconds left on the clock. On first down from the nine, NIU’s James Ester came through to sack quarterback Luke Floriea back to the one-half yard line. On second down, the referee initially signaled a safety when it appeared Floriea had stepped on the back line of the end zone. After review, the call was reversed and the down was replayed beginning with six seconds on the clock. Kent State tried to lateral the ball but moved backward instead of forward before the Huskies’ Jacob Finley ended up with the ball in the end zone for a Huskie touchdown, and a 37-27 final score.

NIU trailed 17-10 at the half as Kent State used a trick play on special teams, then took advantage of a Huskie miscue to score a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter after NIU built a 10-0 first quarter lead.

On the second half kickoff, NIU’s Nevaeh Sanders forced KSU return man Xavier Williams to fumble and Cyrus McGarrell recovered at the Kent State 16-yard line. Three plays later, Lombardi hit Grayson Barnes for a touchdown with Woodill’s PAT tying the score at 17 just 55 seconds into the second half.

“Great way to start the second half by forcing the fumble and Gavin Wiliams had a big impact,” Hammock said. “He ran downhill and was physical. We knew Kent State was going to throw everything they had at us on their Senior Day. They had a good game plan. We were able to get to the quarterback in the end to close it out.”

Kent State responded with a 10-play, 68-yard drive to the NIU seven, where the Huskie defense forced a 25-yard field goal try that KSU kicker Andrew Glass made to put the Flashes on top, 20-17.

The Huskies took the lead right back. Williams carried five times for 30 yards and Antario Brown picked up three to put NIU on the Kent State 40. Facing third and 16 after a broken play and an incompletion, Lombardi was forced out of the pocket and scrambled to his right, where he saw freshman receiver Dane Pardridge downfield. Pardridge made a diving catch at the three-yard line while Lombardi was hit late and the Huskies had a first down at the one-yard line. Lombardi scored from there and after the PAT, NIU led 24-20 with 3:37 to play in the third quarter.

Williams led a NIU rushing attack that totaled 243 yards on the day with a season-high 103 yards on 17 carries as he carried the rushing load in the second half, while Antario Brown had 89 on 11 carries. Brown scored NIU’s first touchdown of the game from 24 yards out to put the Huskies on top 10-0 at 4:07 of the first quarter, capping an eight-play, 81-yard drive. Lombardi completed nine-of-18 passes for 183 yards with one passing touchdown and two rushing.

Ray Thomas led the Huskies with 10 tackles, the second double-figure tackle game of the season for NIU’s tackles leader. Linebacker Tyler Jackson added seven stops.

Kent State quarterbacks combined to complete 16-of-28 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. The Golden Flashes finished the season 1-11, 0-8 in the MAC.

NIU awaits its bowl destination and match up. Bowl bids will be announced next Sunday, December 3.