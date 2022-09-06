DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–NIU’s football team has a home win under its belt this season, now the Huskies will go after their first road win of the season.

Saturday night they’ll play in Tulsa, Oklahoma against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Huskies won at home last Thursday night over Eastern Illinois 34-27. It’s a whole new mindset playing on the road.

“We’re definitely excited for our football team going on the road to have that type of mentality of it’s us against everybody,” said NIU head coach Thomas Hammock Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “I love the way they (the Huskies) came out to practice this morning.”

NIU linebacker Daveren Rayner says the Huskies are ready for the road test. “Last year the non-conference games we played like Michigan and Georgia Tech kind of put us in a good position to know what that ‘away’ feeling is like, so I feel like when you play in front of 110,000 people (at Michigan) it doesn’t get much harder than that.”

Tulsa lost it’s season opener last Saturday to Wyoming 40-3 in overtime.

Kickoff this Saturday will be at 6:00 p.m. Central Time. The game will be shown on ESPN+.