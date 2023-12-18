DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Northern Illinois University football team will depart Tuesday for Montgomery, Alabama and the Camellia Bowl. That’s where the Huskies will face Arkansas State this Saturday.

The Huskies just barely qualifief for a bowl game by winning their last two regular season games putting them at that magic win total of six. All-in-all it was a solid regular season for the Huskies. They persevered after a four-game losing streak early on that included non-conference losses to Nebraska and Tulsa. They rebounded to win five of thei final seven games.

A mid-season change in offensive coordinators helped get a sputtering offense on track.

NIU football teams have gone bowling a lot, but they haven’t done well in bowl games. They have lost their last seven. Head coach Thomas Hammock says it’s still special going to a bowl games, and all those bowl losses won’t have any impact on this game.

“Obviously winning a bowl game is a big deal. It launches you off to the 2024 season, and we’re going to do everything possible to put ourselves in position to have a chance to win this game. The history of a bowl game performances has nothing to do with this football team, but we want to try to end the season on a high note. To me, it’s a big thing to send the seniors out on a win. Obviously there’s a championship attached to it, but also it builds momentum into next season as well.”

NIU’s last win in a bowl game ironically came against Arkansas State in the 2011 season in the GoDaddy.com Bowl. This season Arkansas State comes in with a record of 6-6. The Red Wolves compete in the Sun Belt Conference.

You can see the Camellia Bowl Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN.