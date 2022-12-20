DEKALB, Ill. – (WTVO/WQRF) [NIU news release] David Coit scored 24 points and Keshawn Williams netted 23, but the Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team dropped a narrow 83-78 decision to UAlbany on Tuesday afternoon at the NIU Convocation Center.

NIU shot 53.7 percent (29-of-54) from the field, including 57.1 percent (16-of-28) in the second half, but was unable to overcome UAlbany’s 12 three-point field goals and 15-4 edge in second chance points.

“Disappointing loss, coming into the game I thought that our guys had the right intentions, the right focus,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “The thing that has been killing us all year has been the start of the game and turnovers. We had 11 turnovers at halftime, ended up with 15, so our focus in an area that had caused us great harm, we didn’t address … second chance points and turnovers were the catalyst for us taking this loss today.”

UAlbany led by seven at the half and its lead had grown to eight just past the midway point of the second stanza when NIU used an 8-0 burst to pull even. Coit opened the burst with a basket, Williams added a pair of free throws before Darweshi Hunter and Oluwasegun Durosinmi each scored to even the game at 64 with 7:47 left.

Hunter finished with a season-high 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, along with a team-high six rebounds.

Five points for the Great Danes, followed by four from the Huskies, meant UAlbany was in front by one with a little over five minutes to play.

After the two teams traded baskets, UAlbany went on a 7-0 burst to lead 78-70 with 3:01 remaining. A triple from Kaleb Thornton and an old-fashioned three-point play by Williams pulled NIU to within a pair, 78-76, with 1:10 to go, but UAlbany scored the next four to hold off the Huskie comeback attempt.

Five players scored in double figures for the Great Danes, led by 23 points and 11 rebounds from Gerald Drumgoole Jr. Jonathan Beagle and Da’Kquan Davis each added 14 points, Malik Edmead scored 12 and Trey Hutcheson added 10 points.

NIU will close non-conference play on Thursday, Dec. 22, when the Huskies travel to Indiana State. Game time against the Sycamores is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.