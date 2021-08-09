NIU Huskies opt-in on vaccinations

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Things are a lot more normal for NIU’ football team this year. Last year at this time it didn’t look like the Huskies would have a season due to the pandemic. As it turned out they did have a late season that started in November and it lasted only six games.

Now the Huskies are back on schedule ramping up for a new season. They believe they’ve come a long way since last fall when they were winless in their six games. A lot of underclassmen gained valuable experience.

The next key will be keeping guys healthy and stiff-arming COVID-19 again. Head coach Thomas Hammock says most of his guys have been fully vaccinated.

“We took the vaccinations very, very seriously. We’re close to 90 percent vaccinated. We started early and we started often.” “Number one it keeps everybody healthy. Number two it gives you every opportunity to maximize the amount of games that you can play in a season.”

The Huskies are scheduled to lay 12 games this year starting with their opener at Georgia Tech on September 4.