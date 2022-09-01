DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Northern Illinois University Huskies jumped out to a 21-3 lead in the second quarter and then held off a pesky Eastern Illinois Panthers squad Thursday night to post a 34-27 win in their season opener at Huskie Stadium.

The Huskies got first-half touchdown runs from three different running backs Harrison Waylee, Mason Blakemore, and Antario Brown. At the point they looked like they might run away with the game, but the Panthers didn’t fold.

Their quarterback Jonah O’Brien put the ball in the air 34 times connecting for three touchdowns. He was also intercepted twice. Turnovers was the key stat of the game. Eastern had two, NIU didn’t have any.

Eastern had more first downs than NIU (25-19), and more totals yards than NIU (441-379). It was an impressive effort for an EIU program that went only 1-10 last year, but now had a new head coach in Chris Wilkins.

NIU senior quarterback Rocky Lombardi had somewhat of a quite game. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown to Liam Soraghan.

The Huskies have plenty of room for growth after this one before traveling to Tulsa next Saturday for a 6 p.m. start.

For highlights of this game watch the media player above.