DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–NIU’s football team isn’t where it expected to be five weeks into the season. The Huskies are sitting at 1-4 overall, and 0-1 in the MAC. This from a team picked to win the MAC.

Losing a pair of games to SEC teams Vanderbilt and Kentucky is understandable, but blowing a 24-7 lead at Ball State last weekend isn’t. I asked some of the Huskies if they’re stunned to have only one win at this point.

“Our confidence didn’t change,” said running back Harrison Waylee who is coming off a 230 yard rushing day at Ball State. “We’re at NIU, so our motto is ‘The Hard Way’, so not winning as planned, it doesn’t bother us at all because we’re going to keep grinding. We’re going to keep doing what we’ve got to do and we’re going to win games.”

“It’s definitely not what we planned, but nothing changes for us,” added defensive end Michael Kennedy. “We’re still the same team as if we were to be 5-0, so we know what we’ve got to fix, and I believe we’ll get those things fixed.”

This Saturday the Huskies will host another one of the favorites in the MAC West Toledo.