DeKALB, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF)– Northern Illinois University wide receiver/kick returner Trayvon Rudolph (Crete, Ill./Crete-Monee HS) will miss the 2022 football season after suffering a non-contact knee injury during preseason practices earlier this week, NIU head coach Thomas Hammock announced Friday.

“Obviously we feel for Trayvon for his 2022 season to end before it began due to a non-contact injury, and we will support him as he goes through the rehab process,” Hammock said in a statement through the university. “In this program, we have a ‘next man up’ mentality with a focus on developing players and building quality depth. We have a talented group of receivers on this roster and look forward to seeing them take the opportunity to step up to help our offense.”

Rudolph was recently named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List. That award goes to the most versatile player in college football. He was also named to the Blietnikoff Award watch list. That goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver.

Last season Rudolph led NIU in receiving with 51 receptions for 892 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also carried the ball nine times for 122 yards and 1 touchdown. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. In a game against Kent State last November he set a MAC and NIU record with 309 yards receiving on 14 receptions. He was named second team All-MAC as both a receiver and a kick returner.