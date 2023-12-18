DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIU Huskies were big favorites to win on their home floor Monday night against the Culmet Crimson Wave. They delivered. They won 92-48.



The Huskies shot better than 71% from the field in the first half to lead 58-17 at the break. Freshman Will Lovings-Watts led the Huskies with 23 points. Zarique Nutter added 18 and Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 13.



“It feels good to win,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “We were coming off 23 days without a win. Some of that is finals and scheduling, (also) three tough opponents, so its always good to get a win. I’m happy for our guys. We had a trying three weeks from a mental standpoint, not just playing Northwestern, Indiana State and Monmouth, we had a couple players with trying situations in their personal lives, so to get home, perform well and get a W means a lot more than what shows in the win column for these guys.”



NIU’s record is now 6-6. The Huskies have one more game before the holiday break. They will host Northern Iowa Thursday night at 7 p.m.



