NIU pauses men’s basketball program due to COVID-19, two games postponed

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team had avoided major issues with COVID-19 since opening its seaosn on November 25th until now.

The Huskies’ home game against Ohio University scheduled for Tuesday night in DeKalb has been postponed “Due to roster issues related to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing,” according to NIU spokesman Jeremy Reid. NIU’s next game on Saturday again Buffalo has also been postponed. That game had also been scheduled to be played in DeKalb.

In addition to the postponements the men’s basketball team at NIU is being paused form all team activities.

NIU is off to a rough 2-10 start overall, 1-6 in the MAC. On January 2nd head coach Mark Montgomery was fired. Assistant coach Lamar Chapman was promoted to interim head coach.