NIU quarterback Lombardi named MAC West Offensive Player of the Week

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – For the third time in four games, a member of the Northern Illinois University football team garnered weekly league honors as Rocky Lombardi was named Mid-American Conference West Division Player of the Week following his performance against Wyoming Saturday.



The Huskie quarterback accounted for 401 yards of total offense with a season-high 282 yards on 17-of-24 passing with a touchdown and 119 yards rushing on just 10 carries with three rushing touchdowns. Lombardi ran for touchdowns of 7, 64 and 18 yards to account for the first rushing TDs in his career, including his years at Michigan State prior to coming to NIU. The Clive, Iowa native had a season-long 66-yard completion to Cole Tucker in the game. He completed 12-of-15 passes for 173 yards in the first half.



Lombardi is the second Huskie to earn MAC West Offensive Player of the Week, and the fourth overall to be recognized by the conference for season. Tailback Harrison Waylee was named MAC West Player of the Week following his performances at Georgia Tech and Wyoming. Linebacker Lance Deveaux Jr. and punter Matt Ference helped NIU sweep the league’s West Division awards following the season opening win over the Yellowjackets. Deveaux Jr. took home defensive POTW honors, while Ference was the special teams honoree.

