NIU releases MAC schedule for men’s basketball season

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — NIU has released it’s men’s Mid-American Conference basektball schedule for the upcoming season.
NIU is scheduled to begin conference play at home against Bowling Green on Saturday, January 2, beginning the longest conference season in MAC history. During the offseason, the league expanded conference play from 18 to 20 games.
Divisions have been abandoned in MAC play this season in favor of a single, 12-team table, but NIU will open conference play with seven of its first eight games against opponents what was the MAC East Division, the lone exception being a trip to Ball State on Saturday, January 16.
The Huskies close the regular season on Monday, March 8, as they host Ball State. The MAC Tournament takes on a new format this season with just the top eight teams qualifying, with all eight schools going directly to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
After winning a share of the MAC West Division crown a season ago, eight letterwinners return for the Huskies in 2020-21, including juniors Trendon Hankerson (Novi, Mich.) and Darius Beane (Carbondale, Ill./Carbondale) along with sophomore Tyler Cochran (Bolingbrook, Ill./Bolingbrook). Hankerson led the MAC in three-point percentage a season ago, shooting 46.1 percent from beyond the arc.
2020-21 NIU Men’s Basketball MAC Schedule
Saturday, January 2 – Bowling Green
Tuesday, January 5 – at Ohio
Saturday, January 9 – at Miami
Tuesday, January 12 – Akron
Saturday, January 16 – at Ball State
Tuesday, January 19 – Ohio
Saturday, January 23 – Buffalo
Tuesday, January 26 – at Bowling Green
Saturday, January 30 – Eastern Michigan
Tuesday, February 2 – at Western Michigan
Saturday, February 6 – Central Michigan
Tuesday, February 9 – Toledo
Saturday, February 13 – at Kent State
Tuesday, February 16 – at Akron
Saturday, February 20 – Miami
Tuesday, February 23 – at Toledo
Saturday, February 27 – at Eastern Michigan
Tuesday, March 2 – Western Michigan
Friday, March 5 – at Central Michigan
Monday, March 8 – Ball State