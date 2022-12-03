DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Players are jumping ship from the NIU football team after a 3-9 season. As of Friday seven had entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. The biggest one so far is running back Harrison Waylee.

Waylee was the Huskies’ leading rusher this year with 899 yards. He scored five touchdowns. In 2021 in only five games because of injury he rushed for 574 yards and four touchdowns. In 2020 Waylee, as a freshman, rushed for 456 yards in only six games. He has two years of elibility left.

In a statement on twitter Waylee thanked head coach Thomas Hammock and the rest of NIU’s coaching staff. Waylee also stated, “Over the last three years, I have grown as a player, student, and person as a result of this community. To my teammates-I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. It was an honor to play beside you these past three seasons. I depart with two years of eligibility remaining and look forward to the next chapter in my life.”

Other NIU players who have entered the portal so far include four-year starting offensive tackle Marques Cox and cornerbacks Eric Rogers and Jordan Gandy.