NIU running back Jay Ducker enters transfer portal

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–A MAC Championship and a worst-to-first turnaround aren’t enough to keep Jay Ducker at NIU. The freshman running back has announced he is entering the transfer portal.





I have officially entered the transfer portal.



(I do not own the content in this video) pic.twitter.com/HL3hxyQR2W — Jay Ducker (@DuckerJevyon) December 21, 2021

Ducker led the Huskies in rushing this season with 1,184 yards in 12 games. He scored three touchdowns. In the MAC Championship game against Kent State he rushed for 146 yards. In the Tailgreeters Cure Bowl against Coastal Carolina he also rushed for 146 yards.

Ducker was named the MAC Offensive Freshman of the Year.