DeKALB, Illinois (WTVO/WQRF) [NIU news release]– Northern Illinois University sophomore safety C.J. Brown is one of 35 NCAA Division I football players named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award 2022 Preseason Watch List announced Monday by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association. The award is annually presented to the nation’s top defensive back.

Brown, a Canton, Michigan (Walled Lake Western HS) product, led the Huskies in tackles in 2021 with 109 stops, 61 solo, en route to earning first team All Mid-American Conference honors. He finished the season ranked 10th in the MAC in tackles per game and had double-digit tackle totals in four games.

He was named the Defensive Player of the Game in the MAC Championship game win over Kent State after leading NIU with 10 tackles, including a sack and tackle for loss, breaking up a pass and returning his first career interception 26 yards for a touchdown to give NIU a 24-3 lead late in the third quarter. Brown also earned MAC West Defensive Player of the Week honors versus Buffalo when he made 13 tackles, 10 solo, with 1.5 for loss in NIU’s overtime win over the Bulls.

He is the fifth Huskie named to a watch list so far this preseason. Wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph (Crete, Ill./Crete-Monee HS) earned a spot on the Biletnikoff Award list, running backs Harrison Waylee (Johnston, Iowa/Urbandale HS) and Antario Brown (Savannah, Ga./Beach HS) were selected to the Doak Walker Award watch list and junior linebacker Nick Rattin (Palatine, Ill./Palatine HS) was nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Brown is one of three MAC players selected to the 2022 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. The complete list, compiled by a screening committee, is available at www.oklahomasportshalloffame.org