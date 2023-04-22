DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — 15 spring football sessions came to a close for the Northern Illinois University Huskies Saturday when the held their Spring Showcase.

It will most likely go down as the coldest spring wrap-up ever. With snow flurries blowing and a stiff wind coming out of the West to Northwest the windchill felt like it was in the 20s. The temperature did keep away a lot of fans, but many diehards bundled up and turned out, and they stayed throughout the two-hour session.

The Showcase featured a lot of 11-on-11 game-like situations with a few 6-on-6 passing drills mixed in.

Starting Quarterback Rocky Lombardi took the field only sparingly for some of the 6-on-6 drills. He’s fully cleared to play after missing most of last season with a knee injury, but the plan all along this spring was to bring him back slowly.

Ethan Hampton, Justin Lynch and Nevan Cremascoli took turns taking snaps during 11-on-11 drills with Hampton working primarily with the first unit.

Antario Brown, Billy Dozier and Gavin Williams took turns carrying the ball out of the backfield. Fullback Brock Lampe also got some touches. Dozier and Williams each found the endzone on short runs.

The Showcase ended on a high note for the offense. Lynch got flushed out of the pocket, rolled to his right and on the run he connected with tight end Drew Cassens for a touchdown sending the offensive players into a huge celebratory huddle around Cassens.

Afteward head coach Thomas Hammock told a gathering of reporters that he was pleased with the spring as a whole.

“I thought guys really competed on both sides of the ball. There were highs and lows on each side. I think there were responses, but the most important thing, you know, guys went out there was able to execute in a good manner.”

“We have a baseline of where we at. The defense has really improved. It starts up front. Those guys are really physical.”

“We’ve got a lot more depth (than a year ago). A lot more guys got good, valuable experience and I think that’s going to help us for the duration of the season.”

Hammock was also pleased that the team got through the spring without any major injuries.

The Huskies are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season that saw them go 3-9 overall, 2-6 in the MAC. They’ll open the 2023 season Saturday, September 2 at Boston College.

For highlights from Saturday’s Spring Showcase watch the media player above.