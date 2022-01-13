NIU’s Ducker transferring to Memphis

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — NIU’s leading rusher from 2021 will be suiting up for the Memphis Tigers next season. On Thursday running back Jay Ducker announced he is transferring to the University of Memphis.

Memphis competes in the American Athletic Conference.

Ducker entered the transfer portal a couple weeks ago. He took advantage of key injuries to Harrison Waylee and Antario Brown last season to move up the depth chart and get extensive playing time. Ducker rushed for 1,184 yards. He rushed for a season high 210 yards against Bowling Green. He rushed for 146 yards in both the MAC Championship game and in the Cure Bowl.