NIU’s Harrison Waylee repeats as MAC West Offensive Player of the Week

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – For the second consecutive week, a member of the Northern Illinois University football team earned a weekly award from the league as Harrison Waylee was named Mid-American Conference West Division Player of the Week following his performance against Wyoming Saturday.



The Huskie freshman recorded his fourth consecutive 100-yard rushing game with a career-high 179 yards on 26 carries versus Wyoming that included a career long 75-yard touchdown run, the longest by a Huskie since 2016. Thirteen seconds after his 75-yard TD run, Waylee scored from 13 yards out to pull the NIU within six points of the Cowboys in the fourth quarter as the Huskies mounted an epic 27-point comeback. After rushing eight times for minus three yards in the first half, Waylee carried the ball 18 times for 182 yards in the second half, averaging 10.1 yards per carry in the second half.



This is the second such honor for Waylee of his career and in as many weeks. The Johnston, Iowa native garnered the same award last week after his game at Georgia Tech. Waylee, linebacker Lance Deveaux Jr. and punter Matt Ference swept the league’s West Division awards last week following the season opening win over the Yellowjackets.