NIU’s Sean Frazier downplays report that he’s a candidate for Michigan State job

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Sean Frazier is going on his ninth year as the Director of Athletics at Northern Illinois University, but is his time about there about to end?

Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for watchstadium.com reports that Michigan State is interested in hiring Fraizer as its next Director of Athletics. Frazier downplayed that report Monday during a media day press conference at NIU.

Among top candidates for Michigan State’s AD job, sources said, is Northern Illinois AD Sean Frazier, who spent 7 years as deputy AD in the Big Ten at Wisconsin before coming to NIU in 2013 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 5, 2021

“I think in this time and age when you’re looking for leadership and you’re looking for an opportunity what we’ve been able to do here (at NIU), obviously I’m humbled by whatever backroom stuff that’s going on, but at this point and time I have no…I have not been contacted nor do I need to comment about somebody else’s athletic director job. Again (I’m) humbled by any consideration, but it’s about NIU.”

Frazier is no stranger to the Big Ten Conference. Before taking the NIU job he was the Deputy Athletics Director at Wisconsin for seven years. The Michigan State job opened up late last week.