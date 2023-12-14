DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Northern Illinois University Huskies will have one of their best offensive weapons after all for their upcoming Camellia Bowl game against Arkansas State and beyond that. Receiver and kick returner Trayvon Rudolph has had a change of heart about the transfer portal.

A couple weeks ago, Rudolph announced he was leaving NIU, but Wednesday he announced on social media that he had changed his mind. He is staying at the school.

Rudolph was recently named third-team All-MAC at receiver. He led the Huskies with 46 receptions for 499 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. He also carried the ball 20 times for 176 yards, and he returned 11 kickoffs for 220 yards.

Despite previously announcing he was entering the portal, Rudolph still wanted to play in the Camellia Bowl for NIU before moving on. Now NIU is assured of having him for another full season next year.

NIU head coach Thomas Hammock says there are no hard feelings over Rudolph’s initial plan to transfer. Hammock says its best to keep relationships with players intact and keep an open door policy with everyone who might be pondering what their next best move might be.

“In this day and age, you don’t make it personal or put emotion into it,” said Hammock. “You understand what’s happening, different things that are happening. You take all that into consideration, but I know Trayvon as a person, a great young man.”

Hammock went into more detail about how tricky the portal can be for college coaches. He believes players should have the right to changes schools, but he says there need to be more “guardrails” in place to ensure that everything is done properly. He told reporters at his pre-bowl game press conference Thursday that the NCAA has to do a better job of policing the portal and stopping schools from tampering with players trying to recruit them away from their current teams/schools before the time for entering the portal opens.

“I believe in people having an opportunity to change their situation, to make it better for themselves, but at some point, there are some things that need to be fixed you know, as far as the NCAA and fixing the portal and fixing tampering. Right, because tampering is a big deal. Right now it’s happening everywhere across the country and something that needs to be addressed.”

NIU is losing players through the portal including starting center Pete Nygra who just completed his redshirt sophomore season. Nygra won’t play in the Camellia Bowl. Redshirt Jr. Logan Zshcernitz, who missed most of the regular season with an injury, will start at center in Montgomery, Alabama next Saturday.