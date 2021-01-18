NIU’s Trayvon Rudolph named to Freshman All-America team

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) – Northern Illinois University football’s Trayvon Rudolph added another accolade to his list as the Huskie freshman was named to the 2020 Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team on Monday.

One of 17 true freshmen on the 32-man team, Rudolph, who was selected to the team as a kick returner, was also named to The Athletic’s 2020 College Football Freshman All-America Team on Jan. 4, 2021. He is the first Huskie named to the FWAA’s All-America Team since left tackle Max Scharping earned the same honor in 2015.

A native of Crete, Ill., Rudolph earned first team honors as a kick returner. Rudolph led the Mid-American Conference, earning him a second-team All-MAC selection, and was second in the nation in combined kick returns with a nation-leading 717 yards on 30 kickoff returns, while adding eight punt return yards. His 23.9-yard kickoff return average ranked 30th in the nation and sixth in the league and is the sixth most by a Huskie in a single season.

The former walk-on, who earned a scholarship by October, is also one of NIU’s top receivers ranking second on the team in receiving (232) and yards per game (38.7).

