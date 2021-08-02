NJCAA grants Rock Valley College’s request to move up to Division II

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) Rockford Valley College’s leap from NJCAA Division III to Division II is now set. Monday the NJCAA granted RVC’s request to move up. It’ll happen starting in the fall of 2022.

Last Tuesday, July 27th the Rock Valley College Board of Trustees and President Dr. Howard Spearman, voted to transition RVC Athletics into an NJCAA DII athletic department. The vote was unanimous.

As a Division III program, RVC has not permitted to offer athletic scholarships to student athletes. At the Division II level, RVC will be allowed to provide student athletes with athletic scholarships to cover tuition and fees. This will allow RVC to attract quality student athletes and provide them with financial support to pursue academic success.

Darin Monroe the Athletic Director of RVC athletics was instrumental in pushing the move to Division II. “This is another monumental step in a long history of athletic success at Rock Valley College. This decision is another example of the support that Dr. Spearman, Dr. Peyer and our Board of Trustees have for our athletic department, coaches and most importantly, our student-athletes. The best of RVC athletics is still to come”, Darin Monroe said.

During Rock Valley’s time as an NJCAA DIII participant, the athletic department has won 23 National Championships and placed as National Runner Up another six times. The 2021-2022 seasons will be the final year for RVC to compete at the NJCAA DIII level.

President Spearman had this to say about the move to Division II, “Our Board recognizes that RVC has a long history of producing scholars and athletes. With 23 national titles and the most recent being, Softball’s 7th in a row, our athletes have shown they are ready for increased competition. We are RVC Strong because our community is strong and many of our athletes come from our community”.