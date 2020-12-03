No. 5 Illini fall in early season top-five matchup with No. 2 Baylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 02: Ayo Dosummu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini shoots the ball against the Baylor Bears during the Jimmy V Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 02, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS- Ind. (WTVO/WQRF) — The No. 5 ranked Illinois Fighting Illini lost to the No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears 82-69 in a tough early season meeting at the Jimmy V Classic on Wednesday night.

This was the first time the Illini had been ranked in the top 5 since 2004-05 when they won the National Championship.

Illinois jumped out to the early lead, but Baylor was able to respond in the first half. At halftime the Bears were on top by just a point, 31-30. In the second half, things began to change for Illinois head coach Brad Underwood and his team.

Both the Illini and Bears shot a mere 63 percent from the free throw line. The Bears shot 45 percent from the field, just a tick higher than the Illini at 43 percent. Illinois did come out a hair better from long range shooting at 39 percent to Baylor’s 37 percent.

But in the end it was the Baylor Bears who emerged victorious, outscoring the Illini the entire second half 51-39.

Illinois (3-1) will head home for their next contest against University of Tennessee-Martin (1-0) on Dec. 5, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.