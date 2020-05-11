No Rockford IceHogs games this year, AHL cancels season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford IceHogs will not play games this year due to a decision by the American Hockey League to cancel the rest of the season.
The Calder Cup playoff are also called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a tweet, the AHL says it’s “not feasible” to have games this year, and are focused on preparing for next season.
The AHL first suspended its season on March 12. This will be the first time since the league was founded in 1936 that a Calder Cup hasn’t been awarded.
