No spectators allowed at RVC’s NJCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College has announced they will be barring spectators from the 2020 NJCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament scheduled to take place this weekend.

Only participating players, coaches and team staff members, along with essential staff, are allowed in the facility during the tournament.

According to a statement released Thursday morning, “The College remains in frequent contact with the Winnebago County Health Department and area first responder agencies to assess the risks associated with COVID-19. While the risk remains low in our region at this time, participating teams have travelled from various parts of the country for the three days of the tournament. For precautionary reasons, and on the advice of state health officials and the Winnebago County Health Department, the tournament will proceed without spectators to avoid a large gathering of people at this event.”

The games will be livestreamed via njaachampstv.com

