North Boone graduate Britton Morris transferring to UW-Platteville

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Former North Boone quarterback Britton Morris is ready to open the next chapter of his life. He is transferring from Illinois State to UW-Platteville.



Morris announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.

A little over a week ago Morris entered the transfer portal. He just completed his redshirt freshman year at ISU. Morris didn’t see much action with the Redbirds.

At North Boone he had one of the best high school careers of any local football player in Rockford area history. He passed for 7,755 yards and 113 touchdowns. He accumulated 9,577 total yards off offense which ranked eighth in IHSA history.

As a senior in 2018 Morris passed for 3,313 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also rushed for 544 yards and 13 touchdowns.