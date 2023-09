POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Two, good Big Northern teams met up Friday night in Poplar Grove. North Boone hosted the Stillman Valley Cardinals.

The Vikings provided quite the upset winning 19-14.

North Boone is 3-2 on the season after this win, and Stillman is now tied with the same record at 3-2.

