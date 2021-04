BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Belvidere North Blue Thunder have dominated the Belvidere Bucs in recent years, since the two schools had been separated.

That was the story again on Friday night as the Blue Thunder hosted the Bucs. From the kickoff, North asserted their dominance as they’ve done the last decade.

Belvidere North has now won the Battle of Belvidere for the last four years, with the 48-0 shutout over the Bucs.