ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some Northern Illinois University football players will sit out the Huskies’ next game next Tuesday night against Ball State.

Three players have been suspended for that game for their part in a fight that happened at the end of NIU’s last game this past Tuesday night at Central Michigan. The names of the suspended players have not been released.



Two Central Michigan football players have also been suspended by CMU officials. Their names have not been released. The scuffle was captured on ESPNU’s cameras at the network was showing the game.

NIU made a big comeback in that game, but the Huskies came up short losing 37-31.