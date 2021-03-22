ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Three days of WNIT basketball action in downtown Rockford wrapped up Monday night. Let’s just say the Northern Iowa Panthers won’t forget their trip to our city. They won the Rockford Regional Championship by defeating St. Louis University 58-50.
St. Louis led after a low-scoring first half 17-16. But the game tilted in Northern Iowa’s favor in the third quarter when the Panthers outscored the Billikens 20-11.
Kam Finley scored 14 points and Bre Gunnels 10 for Northern Iowa. Ciaja Harbison and Brooke Flowers led St. Louis with 18 and 16 points.
Rockford native and Boylan High School graduate Peyton Kennedy didn’t enter the game for St. Louis until the final 28 seconds when the outcome had already been decided. Kennedy, a freshman, did not score.
Northern Iowa now advances to Memphis for the WNIT Final Four.
Northern Iowa claims the WNIT Rockford Regional
