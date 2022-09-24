LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Lena-Winslow hosted Fulton in Friday night NUIC action in our ‘Game of the Week.’

The Panthers, Illinois’ #1 ranked team in Class 1A stayed undefeated steaming past the #6 ranked Steamers for a 54-32 victory.

The Steamers put up a great fight in the first half. They led 12-8 and again 19-16 with 4:58 to play in the first half, but the Steamers couldn’t contain Le-Wins running game. The Panthers grabbed a 24-19 halftime lead on a 24-yard touchdown run by Gage Dunker right before halftime. They then picked up the pace in the third quarter outscoring Fulton 16-0 in that period.



Le-Win rushed for 501 yards on 34 carries and scored 7 touchdowns rushing. Dunker scored four touchdowns. He also scored on six two-point conversion runs while rushing for 188 yards on 17 carries.



Gunnar Lobdell busted out for 238 yards rushing on 11 carries. He scored touchdown runs of 80 yards and 77 yards. Jake Zeal added a 51-yard touchdown run.

Lena-Winslow improves to 5-0, while Fulton falls to 3-2.

To view highlights and hear postgame reaction from Lena-Winslow click on the media player.