DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Ohio Bobcats fell to the NIU Huskies 80-70 on Sunday afternoon, but Kate Dennis, Ohio freshman and recent Guilford High School graduate made her return to the Stateline to play in front of her family.

Dennis finished with three points, but was an asset on defense when it came to rebounding and blocking a shot.

