SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The LIV Golf Invitational series capped off their fifth event of the season Sunday at Rich Harvest Farms. 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith took the first place prize at 13-under par.

LIV is new to the golf scene, so how do the fans attending their events feel about the shake up?

“This is not your average golf tournament, this is a lot of fun,” said Jake Groves of Chicago.

LIV Golf is a lot different than your average PGA Tour event. Jodi Akers is from St. Charles, and she made the quick trip to Sugar Grove to see what it’s all about.

“I enjoy the fact that there’s music, it’s a fun atmosphere,” said Akers.

Same goes for Oswego golf senior Wade Menard. Him and one of his teammates made the trip to see some of their favorite players in action.

“I do think it’s growing the game as it’s causing more people to come in to the golf climate,” said Menard. “I do enjoy what they are doing.”

The fan practically get VIP access with a front row seat to all the action. The shotgun starts help too to spread out the crowds and allow you to see more of your favorite golfers.

“I just love watching good golf and this has good golf,” said Aidan Parker who made the drive from Cincinnati.

Akers is a big golf fan herself, this was her first professional golf event.

“I enjoy watching it and just being able to walk around and be right next to all the big golfers,” said Akers.

But the only way to really understand the reaction to LIV Golf is to talk to the die hard golf fans. Parker being one of them.

“I think the PGA Tour has got a problem on its hands, I think it’s good for the game in general. They are going to drive each other to compete. They are getting some of the big guys out here, I mean getting Cam Smith is a needle mover obviously.”

And other big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, and Ian Poulter. But even with that fact, the opinions of the series seem to come back to one thing. The PGA Tour has a legacy grounded in tradition.

“For the golfer, I think after a year or two, they are going to want those majors and they are going to want that glory of the PGA,” said Brant Winterhaler of Chicago.

Graves echoed the same notion that the history of the PGA Tour means more than any amount of money.

“It’s pretty unprecedented what they are trying to do with a competing league and I’m just not sure you can manufacture the glory of winning a major with money.”

LIV will next travel overseas to Stonehill Golf Course just south of Bangkok. Stonehill is a new private golf course opening this year. That event runs October 7-9.