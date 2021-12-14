Opat leads Rock Valley College HOF class for 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) [RVC news release]–RVC Athletics has announced its 2022 Hall of Fame class. This class includes two high-profile coaches in Misty Opat (Women’s Basketball/Athletic Director) and Craig Doty (Men’s Basketball) and three of the top student-athletes in LT Davis(Men’s Basketball), Vivi Marquez (Softball) and Natalie Olsen (Volleyball).

The 2022 Hall of Fame class will be honored in Rockford on April 8, 2022 at Prairie Street Brewery.

Following is more information on the inductees:

Misty Opat (2009-2018): A four-time NJCAA National Champion and six-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year, Opat led the RVC women’s basketball program to six national championship game appearances and eight-consecutive conference championships. A two-time Spalding NJCAA Coach of the Year, Opat owned a .776 winning percentage accumulating a 229-70 career record in charge of the Golden Eagles. Opat is the current Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Coachise Community College.



Craig Doty (2012-2016): four-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year was twice named NJCAA Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. Doty led the men’s basketball program to four national tournament appearances and two national championships. As the helm of RVC, the program won 113 games at a .801 winning percentage clip. Doty went on to win an NAIA National Championship at Graceland University in 2018 and was selected as the NAIA National Coach of the Year. Doty is currently Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Emporia State University.



Laterrion Davis (2015-2017): “LT” was the 2015 NJCAA National Player of the Year, two-time National Tournament MVP (2014, 2016) and accumulated 1st Team All-American, All-Region and All-Conference awards. Davis’ 1,188 points is second all-time in program history. The RVC basketball standout is also top three in three-pointers and assists. Davis went on to Graceland University and guided them to the 2018 NAIA National Championship as well.



Viviana Marquez (2013-2015): A two-time NFCA Catcher of the Year, two-time All-American, two-time N4C Conference Most Valuable Player and two-time All-Region selection while at Rock Valley. Marquez won NJCAA Player of the Year and was a member of RVC’s first two national championship teams. Marquez went on to continue her softball career at NCAA Division 1 Wright State University before coming back to Rock Valley to be an Assistant Softball Coach. Marquez was recently named the NFCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Natalie Olsen (2009-2010): the 2010 Conference Most Valuable player was a two-time NJCAA All-American and named to the 2010 National Tournament All-Tournament team. Olsen’s 835 career kills and .375 hitting percentage are 1st all-time marks at Rock Valley College.