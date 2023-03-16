ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–To say Orangeville native Tessa Janecke made an immediate impact with the Penn State women’s ice hockey team would be an understatement. Thursday she was named the 2022-23 Women’s College Hockey National Rookie of the Year.



In 38 games this season, Janecke had 22 goals and 25 assists for 47 points. She broke Penn State freshman records in all three categories. Janecke helped Penn State win College Hockey America’s regular season and tournament championships.



In addition to excelling with Penn State, Janecke also suited up for the United States Women’s National Team for a three-game Rivalry Series against Canada in December.



