ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Orangeville native Tessa Janecke will soon be wearing the letters USA on her hockey sweater again. She has been selected to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in some “Rivalry Series” games against Canada later this month.

This past summer Janecke competed for the USA’s U-18 women’s team at the World Championships in Madison. She was one of that team’s top players playing forward.

Janecke currently is a freshman playing for Penn State University’s women’s hockey team. She’s off to a sizzling start this season. She has 12 goals and 10 assists. She is the second leading scorer in the nation among all freshmen.

In a story on Penn State’s athletics website Janecke stated, “I am extremely grateful and humbled for this opportunity. It’s something I’ve been dreaming of my entire life. It truly wouldn’t be possible without the time and support of my coaches, past and present, teammates, and my family.”

“I cannot wait to soak up this experience and learn all I can from these this group of players, who I looked up and continue to admire to this day” Janecke added. “I could not be more thankful.”