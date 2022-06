MADISON, WI. (WTVO/WQRF) — Orangeville’s Tessa Janecke has been a top-line center for the U18 women’s hockey team competing at the IIHF World Championships.

On Monday night, USA fell down 3-0, but fought back to cut to just a goal. That was all they could muster, though, as they took home a silver medal, falling to Canada in the Gold medal game, 3-2.

Janecke finished the night without a point, but did lead USA in shot attempts.