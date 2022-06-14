MADISON, WI (WTVO/WQRF)–There have been some very good hockey players from the Stateline over the years. Tessa Janecke of Orangeville is just getting started, and by the time she is finished playing hockey she could be the most accomplished player of them all. She already has a silver medal in the World Championships.

That silver medal came Monday night in Madison. Janecke suited up with the USA women’s U18 hockey team for the Gold Medal Game against Canada. The United States had dominated Canada 7-0 in a quarterfinal game Friday, but this was a completely different game. Canada had revenge on its mind.

“I think I would assume anyone who lost 7-0 would be a little bit upset about it, so I think they just came out harder than us,” said Janecke.

Canada jumped out to a 3-0 lead midway through the second period, but the United States rebounded with two goals in the span of seven seconds to get back into the game. Janecke felt the momentum shift.

“I think if we had another couple more minutes in that period, we would have had another one. I think we would have just kept rolling.”

The United States had some scoring opportunities in the third period. Janecke had a shot go off the post, but the United States couldn’t get the equalizer. Canada celebrated the gold with a 3-2 win.

“I thought they certainly had a, most likely a better start than us,” said USA head coach Katie Lachapelle. “I think it just took us a little bit longer to get going. I thought it was a fantastic hockey game, an exciting hockey game, back and forth. This is the future of hockey right here.”

Janecke’s future is a bright one. In the five games of the World Championship Tournament, she finished with three goals, three assists and six points. She was the seventh leading scorer overall among the eight teams that competed. Now she has some international experience.

I asked her what it meant to her to put on that USA uniform and represent her entire country.

“I don’t really think there’s a feeling to describe putting on the jersey for the first time. It’s like, hey, I’m here, and I’m representing not just representing not just this team, but the whole country. I can’t really describe it. It’s just so, like perfect in the moment.”

Lachapelle told me she sees big things ahead for Janecke. “Tessa played fantastic the whole tournament even starting last summer when we were having our camps. She’s fast. She’s got a lot of passion, a lot energy. She plays really hard. I think she’s got a real bright future ahead of her if she keeps playing like that.”



Janecke tells me she’ll take the next ten days off and then she’ll report to Penn State where she’ll begin her college career.