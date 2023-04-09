BRAMPTON, ONTARIO (WTVO/WQRF)–Orangeville native Tessa Janecke has her first goal as a member of the U.S. Senior Women’s National Hockey Team. She got it Sunday in the USA’s 6-2 preliminary round win over Czechia in the IIHF World Championships in Canada.

Janecke scored midway through the second period. She was in front of the crush when the puck went in the air in front of the net about eye-level. She used her stick to punch it into the goal.

Janecke is only 17 years old, by far the youngest player on the team. She’s coming off a record-setting freshman season at Penn State.

The USA is now 3-0 at the World Championships having also defeated Japan 7-1 and Switzerland 9-1. The task gets far tougher Monday night when the USA takes on Canada.