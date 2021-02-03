Ott, Auburn Knights react to Fred VanVleet’s 54 point game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet’s 54 point outburst Tuesday night for the Toronto Raptors caught the attention of NBA fans everywhere and it certainly got everyone’s attention here in Rockford. It was an inspiring outing…especially for those who are following in his footsteps at his old high school.

Auburn High School is of course where VanVleet did his thing almost a decade ago. Current Auburn players were pumped last night when they learned what VanVleet was doing.

“My dad texted me. He said, ‘Did you see what Fred’s doing? I was like no’. So I would go look and I see he had 50 points and eight ‘threes’ in the first half so I was like, ‘Wow that’s crazy!,” said Auburn guard Robert Chaney.

“It was real exciting seeing him score because he’s an inspiration to the city man! He really put on for us,” said fellow Auburn guard Keiwonne Neal.

VanVleet’s former high school coach and still Auburn’s coach Brian Ott was as excited as anyone.

“When I get home my wife is telling me that Facebook is blowing up with how well Fred is playing right now. He’s just hitting everything.”

Ott couldn’t resist, he gave VanVleet a phone call shortly after the game ended and VanVleet answered.

“It was pretty cool talking to him in that moment you know. He was excited. I was probably, I might have been more excited than him in my tone.”

At Auburn VanVleet was the floor general more focused on setting up his teammates for baskets than scoring points himself. VanVleet could score certainly. He did. He averaged 18 and a half points per game as a junior and 21 points per game as a senior, but the most he ever scored in one game was 37 points, not 54!

They say the only guy who could hold Michael Jordan under 20 points a game was Dean Smith his coach at North Carolina. So did Ott use VanVleet wrong during those Auburn years by not turning him loose as a scorer I asked jokingly?

“You now that’s probably true,” said Ott with a big smile.

VanVleet made 11 three-point baskets Tuesday night. He was never really thought of as a shooter in high school, but Ott says that’s misleading.

“Don’t forget as a senior he advanced to the three-point finals downstate. He’s been a tremendous shooter for a long time now and I think we’re just waking up to that.

The next time VanVleet takes the court for the Raptors will be Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets.