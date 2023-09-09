ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It doesn’t get much bigger than a NIC-10 matchup between Belvidere North and Boylan at Titan Stadium. That’s what we got in week three for our ‘Overtime’ Game of the Week.

Last year, the Blue Thunder rallied to edge the Titans 31-28 on a 48-yard field goal late in the game.

This year, the game would again go down to the wire, but with the Titans on top. It ended in an overtime heartbreaker, 35-34.

Boylan dominated the first half. Santana English returned a punt for a touchdown and that’s when it started raining TDs for the Titans. They went into the second half up 28-7.

But Belvidere North was able to capitalize on some mistakes, quickly shrinking their lead. The Blue Thunder tied it up at 28 and proceeded to get the ball back a few snaps later. They ran out the clock in hopes that junior Alan Perez would come through with a 41-yard field goal, but it was no good and this game was headed to overtime.

Boylan scored first with a successful extra-point attempt. Belvidere North also scored but decided to go for the two-point conversion to try and win it. Boylan’s defense came up big with the stop to put the icing on the cake. 35-34 the final in favor of the home team.

Boylan is now 3-0 on the season, the Blue Thunder move to 2-1.

