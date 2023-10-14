BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s rare that two undefeated teams meet in week eight of the regular season, but it happened Friday night between Dixon and Byron. Both teams were 7-0 when they stepped onto the field for our “Overtime” Game of the Week.

It was all Tigers in this one from their very first drive to start the game. Byron rolled over yet another opponent, 49-6.

Caden Considine was a large contributor once again. He scored four touchdowns on the night.

This win gives Byron at least a share of the Big Northern conference title at 8-0, while Dixon drops back to 7-1.

