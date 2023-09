BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our “Overtime” Game of the Week played out in Byron where the Tigers hosted North Boone. It was homecoming for Byron, so even more incentive to get the win.

And they would, no problem. It was another blowout win for the Tigers 69-0. Byron stays undefeated at 4-0, the Vikings are now 2-2.

Byron has outscored their last four opponents 280-20.

For highlights watch the media player above.