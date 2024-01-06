WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The undefeated Byron Tigers hosted Rock Falls Friday night in our “Overtime” Game of the Week.

Byron dominated the majority of the game winning 68-42. Rock falls cut the deficit to 10 at one point in the 4th quarter, but the Tigers finished them off.

Sophomore Cason Newton led the team with 25 points followed by 14 from Ryan Tucker.

Byron is now 13-0 on the season and 2-0 in conference play. Rock Falls drops to 1-1 in the Big Northern race.

