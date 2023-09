ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our ‘Overtime’ Game of the Week brought us to Rockton where Hononegah hosted Harlem. No matter the year, this NIC-10 matchup usually never disappoints.

After a touchdown from Harlem early on, Hono took the reigns and led the rest of the way. The Indians won 35-7 to improve to 2-0.

