ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our “Overtime” Game of the Week brought us to Kelsey Field, home of the Hononegah Indians for another big matchup in the NIC-10 conference. They played host to Belvidere North.

Hono dominated on all cylinders tonight, especially the defensive side of the ball. The Indians won quite convincingly, 34-7.

Hononegah remains atop the conference as the only undefeated team left standing at 7-0. Belvidere North is currently tied for third with Harlem at 5-2.

For highlights, post-game reaction, and analysis from Tim Bailey watch the media player above.