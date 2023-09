PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our “Overtime” Game of the Week played out at Pecatonica in a big NUIC matchup between the Lena-Winslow Panthers and the Du-Pec Rivermen, both teams came in with undefeated records.

But only one would walk away unscathed, and it was Le-Win. 48-27 the final for Lena’s 25th straight win.

The Panthers are now 6-0, while Du-Pec drops to 5-1.

For highlights and post-game reaction, watch the media player above.