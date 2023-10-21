FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One of the greatest rivalries of high school football anywhere played out Friday night in Cardinal Country. Lena-Winslow against Forreston.

It was a defensive battle the first half with sluggish play on offense. The score was 8-0 in favor of Le-Win at the half. But the Panthers kicked it into high gear and beat the Cardinals 36-8.

Gage Dunker rushed for over 200 yards with three touchdowns.

This win earned Lena the NUIC championship outright after another perfect 9-0 regular season. Forreston finished tied for second with Du-Pec at 7-2.

