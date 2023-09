ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Our “Overtime” Game of the Week brought us to Titan Stadium Friday night for a NIC-10 matchup between Boylan and Auburn.

Boylan took care of business in dominating fashion, 42-15.

The Titans remain undefeated at 5-0, while the Knights drop back to 3-2.

