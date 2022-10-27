ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The playoffs are here and we’ll have the action covered Friday night on “Overtime.”



Three NIC-10 teams will be in action: Guilford, Hononegah and Belvidere North. Four Big Northern Conference teams will take the field: Byron, Stillman Valley, Genoa-Kingston and Dixon.



We’ll have highlights of those games and a preview of Saturday’s action including a look at the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders who could do damage in class 1A. We’ll also spotlight a statistician like no other in the area, Belvidere North’s Lois Ramon, patrolling the sidelines at the age of 72.



NOTE: “Overtime” could air a bit later than usual Friday night on Fox 39. That’s because game one of the World Series will be shown on Fox. When that game is concluded, Fox 39 will air a half-hour version of the Fox 39 news, and then “Overtime” will follow that.